Here’s How Much This Year’s 3 Most Expensive Oscars Outfits Cost

It isn’t exactly a secret that the looks major A-listers sport on the Oscars red carpet cost a bundle, but tally up an entire Oscars look from the jewelry to the haute couture dress and you are talking about a sum that is simply staggering. Like mega-mansion in Beverly Hills expensive. Or GDP of a very small country expensive.

And while pretty much every star is wearing bling that cost more than your house, and a dress that cost more than your annual salary, some of this year’s Oscars looks blew the rest out of the water by sheer expense. Here, the breakdown of how much this year’s most expensive Oscars looks cost. No surprise, red carpet Queen Bee Cate Blanchett has set a new standard.

3. Sandra Bullock, $8.24 Million Oscars Look

The Breakdown:

Lorraine Schwartz Platinum and Diamond Cluster Earrings: $1.8 Million

Lorraine Schwartz Bracelet: Around $6.4 Million

Alexander McQueen Gown: Around $40,000

2. Charlize Theron, $15.89 Million Oscars Look

The Breakdown:

Harry Winston Diamond Necklace: $15 million

Harry Winston Stud Earrings: $800,000

Dress By Christian Dior Haute Couture: Around $90,000

1. Cate Blanchett, $18.1 Million Oscars Look

The Breakdown:

Chopard Jewelry Including Opal Earrings, Brown Diamond Bracelet, and Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring: Around $18 million

Dress by Armani Privé: around $100,000

To see how much some other of the most expensive Oscars looks cost head over to Vogue Australia, who tallied them up, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!