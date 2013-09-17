The Most Expensive Items Off the Spring Runways at Fashion Week

Stroll around your favorite department store and it won’t be long before you get a serious case of sticker shock. The average price of full-price designer shoes now hovers in the $700 range, while designer cocktail dresses can easily cost over $2,000.

Thanks to the rise of sites that you let pre-order clothing directly from the runway like Moda Operandi, there’s new visibility into the prices of the pieces that just hit the Spring 2014 runways during New York Fashion Week—so no more waiting to see how much your favorite new shoes from Alexander Wang will set you back.

From a bra top that costs over $6,000 to dresses in the five-figure range—see how much some of Fashion Week’s most jaw-dropping looks will actually cost. The figures will blow your mind (and your shopping budget!)

