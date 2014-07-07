The Most Expensive Summer Camps In America

When it comes to summer camp, wealthy parents often opt to send their children back to a “simpler time,” when activities like archery or fire-building weren’t random diversions but actual life skills.

The irony, of course, is that the cost of all those lanyard-making memories ’round the fire can be eye-poppingly expensive. Here, a look at the most expensive summer camps in the US.

Camp Winaukee: $10,550. Situated on Lake Winnipesaukee, this all-boys camp (ages 7-12) was founded in 1920, and boasts of being the premier sports and adventure camp in the country, with traditional activities like arts and crafts, canoeing, kayaking, and ropes courses. Bonus for unhappy ‘rents: the price-tag covers the cost of an entire summer.

Lake Bryn Mawr: $10,700. This eight-week program for girls in Honesdale, Pennsylvania includes special camper events like a “Miss Firecracker” contest, chocolate banana night, and the “Olympics.” The highlight of the summer? A “Color War,” led by Bunk One.



Camp Mataponi: $10,750. Campers at the illustrious Camp Mataponi on Maine’s Sebago Lake enjoy a 30-ingredient salad bar, weekly barbecues and special contests, including “funky princess super hero.”

Raquette Lake Camp: $10,850. This old-school spot in upstate New York requires campers as young as six to don identical uniforms before partaking in activities like horse-back riding, gymnastics, canoeing, and lacrosse.

Camp Androscoggin for Boys: $11,000. Perched on 125 shoreline acres in Wayne, Maine, this traditional summer camp—dubbed “Camp Andro” for short—features a regulation basketball court along with 12 tennis courts and two baseball diamonds.



Camp Point o’ Pines: $11,050. With a single session running for the entire summer, this Brant Lake all-girls camp in upstate New York promises “memories that will last a lifetime,” including (though not limited to) cooking, videography, and “organic farming.”

Camp Takejo: $11,100. Daily swim lessons are required (until age 12) at this Naples, Maine co-ed camp, where campers choose between water sports and “skill” building activities like “weights and fitness” and in-line skating.

Camp Romaca: $11,100. Available to ages 7 through 15, the all-girls Camp Romaca offers traditional activities like swimming and sailing along with more unusual fare like yoga and sand volleyball.



Tripp Lake: $11,100. Tied for first with Camp Takejo and Camp Romaca is Tripp Lake, a picture-perfect spot in Poland, Maine, where all-female campers choose between activities like lacrosse, theater, and horseback riding.