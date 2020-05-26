According To The Stars, These Zodiac Signs Are The Most Compatible Lovers

Scroll To See More Images

While this turn of phrase may produce more eye rolls than goosebumps, I’m inclined to believe that love is often written in the stars— cheesy, I know, but here me out! You might be surprised to know the most compatible zodiac signs. Long ago, I realized the “perfect person” does not exist (given the fact that all humans have their flaws and that Seth Cohen from The O.C. isn’t actually real) and that the best way to find create a long-lasting bond with a significant other is to focus on genuine compatibility.

Being truly compatible requires more than just liking the same television shows and preferring waffles over pancakes at the breakfast buffet; it’s the unified balance of two imperfect beings who can meld together through their separate strengths and weaknesses. We see successful examples of genuine compatibility every day, from close-knit friendships in which both parties are truly in sync to elderly couples celebrating their decades-long relationships.

It’s no surprise we often ask ourselves how two people who are often polar opposites can make things work. What sparks that indescribable magnetic force between them that make things last—and how do they keep that spark burning? I’m inclined to credit this seemingly-magical phenomenon to the undeniable harmony between certain signs in the zodiac. While some signs may seem completely different at the read of a horoscope, sometimes these differences can balance each other out in all the right ways.

It’s all about finding the euphoric, lasting balance. Curious as to who the stars say you’re most compatible with? Read on for the top match-ups below.

Aries + Libra

Aries are driven and focused by nature, and put 100% into everything they do and say. This fervent part of their personality can occasionally result in fiery chaos (Word of advice: steer clear if they lose a casual game of Monopoly). In the pinnacle moments during which they relinquish control, having the tender and dependable Libra by their side can help them navigate the complexities of their emotions, and take pleasure in keeping their partner happy.

While Libras don’t always wear their emotions on their sleeves, they feel a deep sense of empathy and understanding for others, and are able to support the big, brash personality of an Aries. In return, an Aries will encourage a Libra to find their confidence and trust their voice, and will always provide dedicated, unwavering support. Together, this pair will be one another’s biggest cheerleaders, whether they’re gearing up for a big work event or singing delightfully off-key at karaoke.

Gemini + Virgo

While Geminis are constantly weaving through multiple aspects of their personalities (take a peek into their closets for a visual representation), they can rely on the consistency of the wise, steadfast Virgo. Virgos can be stubborn by nature and it’s rare they stray from the core of their being, so the spontaneity and open-mindedness of a Gemini will encourage them to think outside of their own ideas and routines.

Gemini can rely on Virgo’s thoughtfulness and attention to detail, while Virgo will feel pushed by Gemini to connect with their creative, artistic energy. Together, this pair will prompt a growth in one another that will always be fruitful. Get you a partner that helps you be better!

Pisces + Capricorn

Pisces are naturally trusting and caring toward others, and putting their trust into the wrong hands can completely crush their good-natured spirit. This is why they make the perfect companion for the committed, reliable Capricorn. Capricorns can be a bit stoic and serious by nature, and rely on Pisces for their kind and empathetic ways.

While a Pisces may prefer to live in the clouds and ignore the realities of the world sometimes, a Capricorn will gently pull them back down to earth, where they can face the highs and lows of reality together. While the Pisces may always be the more outgoing and boisterous one, they can always convince Capricorn to merrily join in on the fun, and together this duo will thrive.

Aquarius + Cancer

An Aquarius will often feel their best while thinking ahead (They may or may not consider buying their yearly planner as a major annual event!) and the creative, thoughtful Cancer is the perfect partner to plan their future with. While both signs can be fiercely independent and enjoy their alone time, they also like to entertain and engage in long, deep conversations. They’re both also always down to try new hobbies, from salsa dancing to skydiving.

Each sign has a tendency to to emotionally spiral in different ways—an Aquarius might come off as distant, while a Cancer might find release via an unexpected outburst—but they each respond and balance one another out in their own ways. An Aquarius will make sure a Cancer feels safe and valued, and and a Cancer can give affectionate cuddles and pour a hot cup of tea. Together, they carve out a safe space for one another to be their most vulnerable, authentic selves.

Leo + Scorpio

Leos are known for having an intoxicating nature, and they need a partner that can keep up with their energetic, social personality— if they’re invited to three happy hours in one evening, you better believe you’ll stop by each and every one! A Scorpio can keep up with a Leo, and while Scorpios might not always be the life of the party, they’re loyal and grounded nature makes them a beloved, trusted friend to any group. Yes, this is the couple everyone always wants to double date with!

When a Leo is feeling down, uninspired or unmotivated, a Scorpio will encourage and inspire them to reach their highest potential. When a Scorpio is feeling frustrated or misunderstood, a Leo will cheer them up and help approach the situation with a level head. Talk about a perfect balance!

Taurus + Sagittarius

It can be difficult for a Taurus to casually date, as their dependable and practical nature requires someone they can trust and rely on. While all Taurus want someone who values commitment, they often tend to pair with others who appear outwardly opposite— which is why Sagittarius is such an ideal match. The warm, lighthearted Sagittarius knows how to tell a good joke to ease tension, squeeze a hand for encouragement or spin you around in the kitchen when the pile of dirty dishes feels overwhelming.

A Taurus will always make a Sagittarius feel safe and prepared and be the voice of reason when they let their imagination run wild. Together, Taurus and Sagittarius make the perfect partners for everything from board games and projects around the house to making big life decisions. Taurus lays out all of the possibilities and options, and Sagittarius has the courage to make the next move. Check, mates.