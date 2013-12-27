Taylor Swift Tops List of 2013’s Most Charitable Celebrities

Taylor Swift might get ribbed for her goody-two-shoes image, but it’s nice to know that she’s actually doing good where it counts. For the second year in a row, the country-pop crooner had been named the most charitable celebrity by DoSomething.org.

So what got her on the list? A press release pointed out Swift’s work at last month’s Winter White Gala in London, a benefit for homeless youth, as well as her $100,000 donation to the Nashville Symphony.

Rounding out the top 5: The boys of One Direction, who volunteered in Ghana as a group this year, as well as embarked on their own individual charitable endeavors; Chime for Change and Goodwill activist Beyoncé; Reach Out Worldwide founder Paul Walker; and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, whose song “Same Love” shed light on gay rights and equality. Check out the full list 20 charitable celebrities below!

