The 15 Most Annoying TV Characters of All Time

If you happened to watch “Homeland” as it aired last season, you might have noticed the explosion of viewers’ pure hatred for the character Dana Brody. From SNL’s unfavorable (but accurate) portrayal of the angsty teen, to people begging writers to kill the character off in pop culture forums, it was abundantly clear that people are just not that into Dana, played by 18-year-old actress Morgan Saylor. The actress even spoke out about audience’s reactions to The Daily Beast:

“Characters are not always supposed to be loved. You could look at most characters and see mixed reactions. I don’t know. I don’t take it personally. I think it’s kind of interesting to see people, like, spending so much time focusing on something like that.”

Dana isn’t close to being the first character that audiences loathe. Last year, actress Anna Gunn took to The New York Times to defend her character Skyler White on “Breaking Bad,” commenting on the thousands of Facebook pages that have been set up for the sole purpose of bashing her character; and Ellis Boyd—a character on the now-defunct NBC Broadway drama “Smash”—was so grating, that he was removed from the show’s second season specifically due to fans’ hatred.

While some might argue “It’s only a show,” any invested viewer can completely relate to the vitriol reserved for TVs most hated characters.

