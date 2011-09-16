The Most Fashionable TV Shows At The Emmys

The weather is cooler, which to many marks the end of summer fun and the beginning of the winter blues. But don’t worry! It also means that award show season is once again upon us. This Sunday at 8 PM on Fox tune in to watch the hilarious Jane Lynch host TV’s hottest party: the Emmy Awards. Of course, E! will be hosting their typical pre-show coverage and we’ll be running a commentary right here on StyleCaster and on our facebook page, so we can discuss who looks fabulous and who showed up with an ostrich around their neck (think Joan Rivers circa 2003).

To kick start the weekend of Emmy festivities, we’ve got a slideshow of the greatest fashion from this year’s most nominated shows. It’s been a big year for television’ style icons. Banana Republic created an entire collection inspired by Mad Men and, as we reported earlier, Gossip Girl is keeping the same and launching a line for fall.From the days of Prohibition in Boardwalk Empire to the events surrounding an Italian crime family during the Renaissance in The Borgias, we’ve got the most innovative and spectacular looks from TV’s greatest shows. Click through and let us know which series is your pick for most fashionable!