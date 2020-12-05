TikTokers Claim These Are The Best Butt-Lifting Leggings On Earth

Scroll To See More Images

With everyone spending all their time in athleisure, it’s not surprising that TikTokers have gone on a mission to find the best leggings for making your butt look bomb. Even if you don’t leave the house, you still want your booty to look amazing! After much trial and error and some debate, it seems TikTok has decided the MOSHENGGI leggings from Amazon are the winner of the unofficial butt-lifting contest. Many TikTokers havepitted these new leggings against their former favorites, and to their surprise, the MOSHENGGI pair came out on top every time. You know these have to be good if people are dethroning their go-to Lulus and Alo Yogas. Don’t just take TikTok’s word for it, though—thousands of reviewers agree, and on Amazon, these babies have 2,600 reviews and 4.2 stars.

You’re probably wondering: What makes these stand out? Why these leggings when there are literally hundreds of other pairs out there? We have a few theories. These have compression technology, so they smooth out your silhouette while lifting the butt and creating a more dramatic hourglass shape. The ruching on the butt creates a faux-thong look that also gives the illusion of a rounder bum. Finally, the fishnet overlay makes everything a little sexier, and because the holes get a little wider at the booty, you’re really able to see just how, um, juicy it really is.. TLDR; these leggings are working hard on many levels.

After that whole spiel, you’re probably guessing these leggings are over $50. Well, we’ve got some great news for you: They’re at most $28.99. Yes, we’re serious. That’s probably less than your monthly electric bill. So what are you waiting for?

If you need more info, we combed through some Amazon reviews to give you a good picture of what you’re getting when you buy these leggings. Read on, shop all the different colorways and don’t hesitate to learn a TikTok dance or two to show off how good your butt looks!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.