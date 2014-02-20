You Have to See This Unbelievable Wedding Gown From the Moschino Runway

Off-the-wall designer Jeremy Scott just debuted his first collection as the creative director for Moschino, and (as expected) it featured its fair share of the avant-garde and statement-making. The cherry on the sundae: this gorgeous, thoughtful wedding dress that closed the show in Milan.

Yes, those are nutrition information labels covering the delicate silk tulle. Hundreds of times their normal size, the labels—which span everything from “cheese flavored snacks” “milk bars,” and stick to snacks that are strictly unhealthy—we assume are a hyperbolic statement on the crash diets many brides go on leading up their wedding days.

Lindsey Wixson, the model Scott put in the dress, perfectly externally captures that waify, deer-in-the-headlights feeling many brides probably experience internally.

Check out another close-up shot of the dress below!