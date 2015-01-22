Moschino Wants us to Carry Around a Giant Ruler Bag

Moschino designer Jeremy Scott has proven time and time again that he has the chops for creating buzzy it-bags—you couldn’t look at a street style style blog last year without seeing someone carrying his McDonald’s-inspired purses or his pink Barbie-themed handbags. What’s next for the label? School supplies, apparently.

PurseBlog covered Moschino’s pre-fall 2015 lookbook and it seems that Scott’s latest inspiration is a tape measure. As you’ll see above, the ruler-resembling tote features oversized metal handles that spell out “couture” and “Made In Italy” emblazoned prominently on it.

Not the most subtle bag—Scott doesn’t know the meaning of that word—but we’re taking bets now as to how many people will turn up with this bag in hand come Fashion Week.

What do you think of Scott’s latest creation for Moschino? Share your thoughts in the comments!