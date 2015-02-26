StyleCaster
You Can Shop Moschino’s Teddy Bear-Themed Fall Collection Now

You Can Shop Moschino’s Teddy Bear-Themed Fall Collection Now

When Jeremy Scott took the reigns at Moschino, we knew he’d infuse the label with a heavy dose of his signature cheek, which he did in spades. Between splashy—and seemingly inescapable— street style bait like a fast food-themed collection, the label’s bold appropriation of SpongeBob SquarePants, and last season’s take on Barbie, it’s clear Scott has a thing for fashion with a side of pop culture. His latest character sure to be spotted on street style stars and fashion editors the world over? The teddy bear.

Scott debuted Moschino’s Fall 2015 runway show in Milan today, which featured neon colors, Looney Toons, and the aforementioned teddy bear theme. While most items won’t be available until the end of the summer, you can shop the bear accessories now thanks to Scott’s partnership with Nordstrom.

Items for sale include a bear-shaped phone case that says “This is Not a Moschino Toy,” a bear-printed backpack, and—the item we’re betting will make the most waves—a furry shoulder bag similar to last season’s pink leather cross-body shaped like a motorcycle jacket.

Prices will range from $75 for a phone case to $1,495 for  bags.

The items will be available at select Nordstrom locations starting tomorrow, and at Nordstrom.com as of Sunday, March 1. 

Check out a few offerings below , and let us know: Do you think we’ll be seeing the Moschino bear on every street style star soon?

Phone Case $75

Small Fabric Bag $595

Quilted Backpack $725

Quilted Clutch $450

Earrings $145

Jacket Bag $1495

Bucket Bag $895

Weekender Bag $1295

