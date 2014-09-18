How to Shop Moschino’s Barbie-Inspired Spring Collection Now

When Jeremy Scott took the reigns at Moschino, we knew he’d infuse the label with a heavy dose of his signature cheek, which he did in spades. Between last year’s seemingly inescapable fast food-themed collection to the label’s bold appropriation of SpongeBob SquarePants, it’s clear Scott has a thing for fashion with a side of pop culture. Which is why we’re not surprised that his latest splashy capsule is called “Think Pink: Shop the Dream” and is inspired by everyone’s favorite plastic blonde (no, we’re not talking about Paris Hilton or Heidi Montag.)

Scott debuted the Barbie-inspired collection today at his Spring 2015 runway show in Milan (where front-row attendees got an actual Moschino-branded Barbie doll), but—in case you’re in the market for some fun and very pink accessories—you can get a jump on spring by shopping a select amount of items this weekend at Nordstrom and on StyleBop.com. Items for sale include a pink mirror iPhone case, pink-and-black logoed backpacks, and a pink leather cross-body bag shaped like a motorcycle jacket worthy of Anna Dello Russo, and prices will range from $35 for a Moschino-print headband to $1,995 for the leather bags.

The items will be available at select Nordstrom locations starting tomorrow, and at Nordstrom.com and StyleBop.com as of Sunday, September 21.

Click through the gallery above to see the selection, and let us know: Do you think we’ll be seeing Moschino’s “Think Pink” capsule collection on every street style star soon?