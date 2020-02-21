The Moschino Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Was a Marie Antoinette Fever Dream

Scroll To See More Images

There are few aesthetics I love more than the colorful and over-the-top vibes of the 2006 film Marie Antoinette starring Kirsten Dunst. Everything is totally maximalist and luxurious at the same time—which is exactly how the Moschino Fall/Winter 2020 Milan Fashion Week runway looked. If you’ve ever seen a Moschino show, it should come as no surprise to you that the designer’s collection is completely maximalist, bold, colorful and a joy to peruse. For the upcoming fall/winter collection, however, Moschino might as well have peeked at my diary, because the show featured major Marie Antoinette vibes. (And, yes, there is even a dress shaped like a cake.)

From hair as high as the heavens to homages to 18th century fashion, Moschino’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway was filled to brim with the ideal over-the-top aesthetic. Think the entire wardrobe from Marie Antoinette, but with surprising fabrics like denim and the Moschino label everywhere. It’s the fever dream I always wanted, but never knew I could get in this lifetime—or when I wasn’t asleep. No one pinch me, because if this beautiful collection isn’t real, I don’t want to know.

Seriously, though, Moschino has put a twist on these classic 18th century vibes that no one else could. The designer has consistently been one of my favorites throughout the years, and their runway shows never disappoint. This fall/winter 2020 collection will likely remain my favorite for years to come, and I can’t wait to see what celebrities rock these looks (most likely at the Met Gala). Below, you’ll find the most incredible ensembles from the Moschino Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Prepare yourself, because you won’t come back the same.

Joan Smalls, Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Bella Hadid, Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber, Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Irina Shayk, Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid, Moschino Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week