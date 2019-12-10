The Moschino Pre-Fall 2020 Runway Show Was—Surprise, Surprise—Delightfully Maximalist

Scroll To See More Images

When I think maximalist fashion brands, I always think Moschino. The designer brand has always served us the wildest and most “out-there” looks, creating both recognizable and iconic collections throughout the years. The Moschino Pre-Fall 2020 runway show was no exception to the designer’s maximalist nature, and I am once again in awe of the latest collection. Presented at the New York Transit Museum on a recreation of a New York Subway train car, the Pre-Fall 2020 collection from Moschino was filled to the brim with exciting new looks.

While Moschino runway looks aren’t typically exact outfits you’d see on the street—Or, maybe 2020 will be different, and we’ll all just go completely maximalist and wild in the new year. Who knows!—but we can at least garner some information about upcoming trends and certain pieces for which to look out in 2020. Paying close attention to any runway collection is tedious, but luckily, I’ve done the work for you and picked out fashion details from the Moschino Pre-Fall 2020 collection. You’re welcome.

First, pink is the new pink. No messing around with other colors trying to replace this classic—Pink is here to stay. Second, camouflage remains a staple for 2020, but it’s cooler than you’d think. Third, puffer coats should be big, big and bigger. No exceptions. Fourth, bags are also meant to be big. And I don’t mean so big you can fit all your daily work shit in there—I mean so big that it won’t fit under the seat in front of you on your Southwest flight. That big. Fifth and finally, add to your bag collection and pair your huge-ass tote with a Moschino tiny bag (that also doubles as an anklet or a necklace). Yes, tiny bags are here to stay, too. At least you’ll have your giant bag to hold everything your tiny bag can’t.

Below, you can check out 20 of the best looks from the Moschino Pre-Fall 2020 collection and see for yourself the kinds of trends we can expect in the new year. One thing’s for sure, though: Moschino will always be the go-to for maximalist fashion, no matter what the trends are.

Moschino Pre-Fall 2020 Runway

