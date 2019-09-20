The Moschino Milan Fashion Week Runway Show was Beyond My Wildest (and Weirdest) Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

You know that iconic scene in Mary Poppins where all the characters jump into the sidewalk chalk art and are instantly transported into a fantasy art world? OK, now imagine doing that same thing, but with Picasso’s paintings. That’s exactly what happened (well, without the Mary Poppins magic) to the guests at the Moschino Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 runway show. Clearly, Jeremy Scott (Moschino’s creative director) was majorly inspired by the painter for this spring/summer collection. Who needs to go to a museum to see Picasso’s work, when it’s walking right past you on a runway?!

It should honestly come as no surprise that the Moschino runway show was absolutely bonkers. The brand has never been one for subtlety. While Moschino’s collections often have a collective theme, this one might be my favorite yet. I’m no art expert, but the designer brand definitely brought Picasso’s paintings to life. The Moschino Spring/Summer 2020 collection features colors, themes and even abstract images from the famous artist’s works, and it’s truly like a living art gallery.

If you look up Picasso’s paintings, you’ll definitely be able to put them side-by-side with this amazing collection and see just how incredible both the artwork and the fashion is. Is life imitating art? Is art imitating life? With this Moschino collection, I don’t know if we’ll ever figure it out. All I know is that I’m beyond obsessed with these incredible Moschino pieces. Once you get a glimpse for yourself, I’m sure you will be, too.