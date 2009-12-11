Moschino Holiday Windows Offers Santa Therapy (Plus Our Top 15 Holiday Store Windows You Must See)

That warm and fuzzy feeling we get each year as the first holiday store windows start popping up around the city is enough to make us forgo that whole “spending money” part of the holidays. We’ll just stick to browsing, thank you very much–from the other side of the glass. Yeah…right.

But in all seriousness, spending an evening visiting some of NYC’s best holiday displays is practically tradition, as long as we’ve got our Starbucks in hand to keep our faces from freezing off. Here are the top 15 windows to check out in 2009.

Moschino (above)

One of our favorites of the season so far is Moschino’s fresh take on our favorite bearded old man. Looks like the thought of delivering all those presents is stressing Santa out. No worries; a sexy, Moschino-clad therapist should be just what the doctor ordered to get those presents to children around the globe on time. 401 West 14th Street, New York, NY, 10014.

2. Bergdorf Goodman

The ultimate of the three Bs outdid themselves once again this year–Bergdorfs decorated all of its window displays to the nines with a random (but dazzling) hodgepodge of characters including Scottish ostriches, fringe polar bears, and mirrored unicorns. Below, is a look at one window’s intricate maze of wooden staircases and another at a pair of gorgeous green stallions, beaded of course. 754 5th Avenue, New York, NY.

3. Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Store





While Fantastic Mr. Fox was not one of the Roald Dahl classics that kept permanent residence by our bedstand, this holiday display at Bergdorf’s Men’s Store is making us second-guess our childhood choices. 754 5th Avenue, New York, NY.



4. Barneys





In homage to SNL‘s 35 years on the air, Barneys is having a bit of fun with this season’s decorations. The theme: “Have a Witty Holiday.” If the Coneheads and Sarah Palin have anything to say about, we think we will. 660 Madison Avenue, New York, NY.

5. Henri Bendel





Tons of sweet treats and sparkles are on display this year at Bendels, but would you expect anything less? 712 5th Avenue, New York, NY.

6. Louis Vuitton





Recessionista, who? We love this departure board over at LV, but unfortunately we won’t be on our way to Seoul or Bali anytime soon. 1 East 57th Street, New York, NY.



7. Macy’s





Things are getting pretty high tech up in the North Pole. At the Macy’s display this year, send electronic mail to jolly ole Saint Nick through the touch screens at Santa’s post office. 151 West 34th Street, New York, NY.

8. Fendi





The luxury boutique updated their signature belt style this season with plenty of holiday flair. We wouldn’t mind wrapping our waist with that. 677 5th Avenue, New York, NY.

9. Bloomingdale’s





There was a lot going on in Bloomingdales’ window displays this year–Obamas included…and apparently a guy with a cosmic printed jacket? 1000 Third Avenue, New York, NY.

10. Anthropologie





If we could take Anthropologie’s winter wonderland–minus the below freezing temperatures–we would any day. 85 5th Avenue, New York, NY.

11. Cartier





Nothing says Merry Christmas quite like one big red bow. Wrap us in one too, please! 2 East 52nd Street, New York, NY.



12. Saks Fifth Avenue





The department store went with a children’s theme based on Mike Reiss’ Twinkle Twinkle Little Snowflake. We’re guessing that’s Twinkle over there on the righthand side? Cute little fellow, isn’t he? 611 5th Avenue, New York, NY.



13. Calvin Klein





We’re not quite sure what astronauts have to do with the holidays, but props to CK for originality. 654 Madison Avenue, New York, NY.

14. Lord & Taylor





A family-friendly window display to appease both children and senior citizens alike. 424 5th Avenue, New York, NY.

15. XOXO





If you haven’t already heard, XOXO caused quite a stir (and a gaggle of googling onlookers) when they had models stripping down in their store window. We wonder if they left any belongings behind…1466 Broadway, New York, NY.