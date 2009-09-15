Object Of Desire

Moschino Cheap and Chic Bow detail taffetta dress, $1,450, at Net-A-Porter.com

Reason #1

There’s no denying that the one-shouldered look is huge this season. This dress offers a playful twist on the trend.

Reason #2

Due to your hectic fashion week schedule, your eating habits may be reminiscent of a starvation diet these past few days. If you’re feeling a little bloated from introducing solid foods back into your Starbucks-only regimen, the pleated fabric on this dress is a flattering option post-fashion week.

Reason #3

It isn’t often that a look straight off the runway could be wearable as is, but this dress is an exception. The color is to die for and though it may not be cheap, it’s totally chic.