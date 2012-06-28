Moschino Gives Budweiser A High Fashion Makeover

Nothing says “high fashion inspiration” like trailer park boisson of choice, Budweiser beer.

For the Spring/Summer 2013 men’s collection that debuted on the runways in Milan earlier this week, Italian fashion house Moschino introduced a very Budweiser-esque graphic print that will at first glance have some thinking it’s the actual logo of the all-American alcoholic beverage. Upon closer inspection, however, the print isn’t the Budweiser logo at all.

Seems that the folks over at Moschino (Bill Shapiro and Rossella Jardini) decided to make a parody of the beer label, infusing their own brand name and a few other small details that they decided to change. For example, in our unfortunately-pixelated screenshot close-up of the print down (below), you can see the name “Moschino” smack-dab in the middle, and can just barely make out the phrase “The Funniest Brand in the World” a few lines below that.

Funniest? Eh, maybe not so much. Quirky? That sounds about right.

While other fashion brands in the past have collaborated directly with Budweiser to feature the original logo on their duds — like American streetwear brand Supreme or Japan’s own Standard California — it looks like Moschino decided to just create their own custom homage to the “King of Beers” instead. Now, we’re wondering if and how long it’ll be till Budweiser tries to claim a lawsuit against Moschino, as the original logo and this new Italian version just seem way too similar for comfort.

To check out the prints in action, scroll through the gallery above to see photos from Moschino’s Spring/Summer 2013 runway presentation.

[Logos via Getty Images and ConcessionDecals.com]