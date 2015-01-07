Yikes: Moschino’s Spring Ad Features a Major Photoshop Fail

Moschino’s Spring 2015 campaign features all of the elements that make for a great fashion ad: photographs by Steven Meisel, models including Hollie-May Saker, Anna Ewers, and Sasha Luss, and the adorable Barbie-themed clothes everyone’s been buzzing about since they hit the runway in September.

The problem? The ad also features a major photoshop gaffe: Luss appears to be missing one of her legs.

Sleuths over at The Fashion Spot first recognized this mistake, and we have to say this is a biggie. While Photoshop gaffes have been known to appear in catalogues or on e-commerce sites, it’s rare that a major label would allow a big mistake like this go unnoticed in its ad campaign all the way until the photos are about to be released in print.

