Yikes: Moschino’s Spring Ad Features a Major Photoshop Fail

Moschino’s Spring 2015 campaign features all of the elements that make for a great fashion ad: photographs by Steven Meisel, models including Hollie-May Saker, Anna Ewers, and Sasha Luss, and the adorable Barbie-themed clothes everyone’s been buzzing about since they hit the runway in September.
The problem? The ad also features a major photoshop gaffe: Luss appears to be missing one of her legs.
Sleuths over at The Fashion Spot first recognized this mistake, and we have to say this is a biggie. While Photoshop gaffes have been known to appear in catalogues or on e-commerce sites, it’s rare that a major label would allow a big mistake like this go unnoticed in its ad campaign all the way until the photos are about to be released in print.
What do think of this major Photoshop gaffe? Share your thoughts in the comments!