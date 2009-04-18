Morrissey Makes People Uneasy at Coachella

Yesterday Morrissey played at Coachella last night and although well attended, his show musically was impressive but Morrissey’s on stage personality and strict vegetarian opinions were a major turn off for some of his fans.

After performing, The Smiths‘ “This Charming Man” and “Girlfriend in a Coma” Morrissey feigns gagging. As the smell of barbequed meats wafted through the air towards the stage, Morrissey shouted, “I can smell burning flesh and I hope to God it’s human.” (Um. WHAT.) Morrissey continued on with, “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others” but left mid song and returned later explaining, “The smell of burning animals is making me sick. I just couldn’t bear it.”

Morrissey finished his set with, “I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris”, “Ask Me” and “How Soon is Now.”

If people considered Paul McCartney to be an interesting booking choice, I’m going to venture the opinion that booking Morrissey at Coachella was also an interesting choice. A die hard vegetarian activist at an outdoor music festival where barbeque and booze are the second biggest attractions after independent music… A match made in heaven…