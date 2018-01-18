StyleCaster
Share

22 Reasons You Need to Invest in a Moroccan Rug Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

22 Reasons You Need to Invest in a Moroccan Rug Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rug Guide
22 Start slideshow
https://www.elizabethroberts.com/houses-townhouses/#/lorimer-street-townhouse/: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

While some people are into minimalist, modern home decor, there are others who crave color and culture in their space (and still more who like to settle on a well-balanced combo of the two). If you want to add some interest to a room but aren’t sure where to begin, we suggest starting from the bottom (literally) by looking for a Moroccan rug.

MORE: 22 Ways to Work Sage Green Into Your Home Decor ASAP

Traditional Moroccan rugs are often handwoven by the people of Morocco, making them one-of-a-kind pieces. They bring bold color and texture to an otherwise simple room. From bright pinks and purples to neutral versions with colored accents, there’s plenty of variety from which to choose.

Ahead, get inspired to find and style your own Moroccan rug with these 22 gorgeous ones.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22
STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Red Moroccan Rug

Etsy

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Bright Colored Moroccan Rug

Vintage Beni Ourain rug, $1718 at Boutique Maroc

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

Amber Interior Design

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Red Moroccan Rug

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Black and Red Moroccan Rug

Wishbone trial rug, $3275 at Canary Lane Designs

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | White Moroccan Rug

Cukoo 4 Design

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Purple Moroccan Rug

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

Moroccan Boucherouite recycled rag rug, $237 at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Warm Toned Moroccan Rug

Tigmi Trading

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Purple Moroccan Rug

Vintage Moroccan Boujad rug, $875 at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Red Moroccan Rug

Tigmi Trading

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Blue and Pink Moroccan Rug

Pavillion Sherra rug, $175 at Rugs USA

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Blue and Pink Moroccan Rug

Gypsy Tan

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | White Moroccan Rug

NuLoom hand tufted wool Moroccan triangle rug, $218 at Overstock

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

Milk Magazine

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug

At[Mine]

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Orange Moroccan Rug

Antioch rug, $47+ at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Blue and Red Moroccan Rug

A Piece of Toast

Next slideshow starts in 10s

29 of the Most NSFW Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions

29 of the Most NSFW Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Red Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Bright Colored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Red Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Black and Red Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | White Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Purple Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Warm Toned Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Purple Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Red Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Blue and Pink Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Blue and Pink Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | White Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Multicolored Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Pink and Orange Moroccan Rug
  • STYLECASTER | Moroccan Rugs | Blue and Red Moroccan Rug
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share