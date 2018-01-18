22 Reasons You Need to Invest in a Moroccan Rug Now

While some people are into minimalist, modern home decor, there are others who crave color and culture in their space (and still more who like to settle on a well-balanced combo of the two). If you want to add some interest to a room but aren’t sure where to begin, we suggest starting from the bottom (literally) by looking for a Moroccan rug.

Traditional Moroccan rugs are often handwoven by the people of Morocco, making them one-of-a-kind pieces. They bring bold color and texture to an otherwise simple room. From bright pinks and purples to neutral versions with colored accents, there’s plenty of variety from which to choose.

Ahead, get inspired to find and style your own Moroccan rug with these 22 gorgeous ones.