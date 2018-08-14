StyleCaster
Share

21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home

Lindsey Lanquist
by
21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Eat Good 4 Life.

One of my favorite things to do when I travel? Eat. While my travel companions are usually focused on sight-sees and museum visits, my one-track mind keeps me on the food beat. What dishes are authentic to this culture, and where can I get my hands on them? 

My fondest travel flashbacks resemble an international food tour more than anything else—croquetas in Spain, croque monsieurs in France and fish and chips in England. It should come as no surprise, then, that one of the lasting memories I have of Morocco is how impeccable the food was.

MORE: How to Make the Perfect Charcuterie Plate, According to Actual Charcutiers

I was lucky enough to visit Casablanca and Marrakesh for a handful of days when I studied abroad in college. And while I was there, I devoured spicy, hearty dish after spicy, hearty dish.

I ate tajine, a traditional Maghrebi meal resembling a kind of meat and vegetable stew, almost every night. (My favorite came with beef, prunes and nuts—but every variation was delicious.) I scarfed down couscous, a grain often served as a side dish. And I delighted any time I was at a restaurant that offered bread pudding—a dessert I’d grown up with, served with a brand new spicy spin.

MORE: 14 Surprisingly Elegant Meals You Can Throw on the Grill

I haven’t been able to make it back to Morocco since that brief visit in college, but that hasn’t kept me from enjoying the food. Pinterest is chock-full of delicious Moroccan recipes you can make at home in an hour or less—which is great as summer nears a close and autumn starts to set in. (Browse 21 of my favorites below.)

As the weather grows cooler, I always find myself craving heavier, cozier meals—like the ones I enjoyed in Casablanca and Marrakesh. Few things sound more appealing to me than snuggling up with a cup of mint tea, some hearty tajine and a little of that decadent, spicy bread pudding.

These little delights tide me over until I can manage to book another flight to one of my favorite countries and enjoy the delicious dishes in person all over again.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Chickpea Quinoa Salad

This delicious dish will take you a mere 30 minutes to make—perfect for a meal-prepped lunch.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Ambitious Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Once the weather cools off, you'll want to snuggle up with this warm, decadent soup every single day.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: La Petit Chef.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Almond, Pistachio, and Orange Blossom Cake

This 60-minute dessert is as delicious as it is beautiful. And it's really beautiful.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: House and Garden.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Grilled Moroccan Chicken

Bored of the same-old, same-old when it comes to chicken? This Moroccan grilled chicken recipe is a great way to change things up and delight your taste buds.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Eat Good 4 Life.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Meatball Lemon Tajine

Onions, tomatoes, and lamb meatballs—oh my.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Moroccan Recipes.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Salad

This out-of-the-box salad is sure to make an excellent side dish.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Leites Culinaria.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Orange Cake

Because no meal is complete without dessert.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: DeVol Kitchens.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Chickpea Salad

This protein-packed salad will keep you going for hours on end.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Well Plated.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Slow-Cooked Moroccan Lamb Pies

A new way to use all that pumpkin you'll be stocking up on in the coming months.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Best Recipes.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Beef Stew

This stew recipe has been passed down from generation to generation—and it's so delicious it's won awards at several cook-offs.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: From a Chef's Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Bread

Take your meal to the next level by baking bread to accompany it.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Lands and Flavors.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Hummus

All the fun of regular hummus—but homemade.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Recipes by Sam Wood.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Fish Tajine

Bet you never thought to cook fish this way, huh?

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Cook and Be Merry.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Spiced Vegetable Couscous

This simple one-pan dish is incredibly easy to make. Plus, it's packed with flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Erren's Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Spiced Salmon

Introducing: your new favorite way to cook salmon. (Doesn't that lemon yogurt sauce look divine?)

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Cooking Classy.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Rice Pudding

One hour's worth of cooking to serve 12 guests? Yes, please

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Cooking/NY Times.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Falafel Balls

The ultimate snack.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Foods from Africa.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Chickpea Tajine

A vegetarian tajine that's equal parts spicy and delicious.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Once Upon a Food Blog.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Eggs Tajine

Excellent for breakfast. Even better for breakfast-for-dinner.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Eat Drink Paleo.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Potato Salad

Like regular potato salad, but spicier—and more interesting.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Saveur.
STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Moroccan Lemon Olive Chicken

If one look at this decadent dish doesn't have you drooling, I don't know what will.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: A Communal Table.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Lunch Boxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Meal Prep

19 Lunch Boxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Meal Prep
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
  • STYLECASTER | 21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share