The Trailer For Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ Just Dropped & Whew, We Weren’t Ready For The Drama

It’s here! Apple just revealed The Morning Show’s trailer with Jennifer Aniston and Resse Witherspoon, and the drama is real AF. Based on Brian Stelter’s novel–Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, The Morning Show follows power players at a major morning news show. The trailer opens with some major Matt Lauer-esque drama with Aniston’s character commenting on her disgraced former co-anchor– played by Steve Carrell.

Though she seems poised to take over the show herself–things get a bit hairy for Aniston’s character when a newcomer arrives on the scene. Resse Witherspoon plays a tenacious journalist–plucked from either middle America or somewhere down South who begins vying for Aniston’s character’s chair. The series has been in the works since 2017 and is finally set to air this fall with a two-season, 20-episode order.

Along with Aniston, Witherspoon, and Carrell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport and Janina Gavankar will also co-star in The Morning Show.

This is the first time Aniston and Carrell will be returning to TV since their appearances on Friends and The Office respectively.

Since Apple TV just dropped the trailer, we have a feeling that they will be announcing the rollout for the streaming service, including the price point, any day now.

Also, hella–mega–super important to note. This is a female-led series. On the Basis Of Sex director, Mimi Leder is sitting in the director’s chair for this one. Meanwhile Bates Motel showrunner Kerry Ehrin has gotten the show in formation.

Clearly, we’re ready.