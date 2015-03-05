‘Morning Routine’ YouTube Videos are a Thing—and Teen Girls Are Obsessed

If you want to know what the next bizarre YouTube trend is going to be, just ask a teenage girl. This enigmatic portion of the population is particularly clued in to the next big things in entertainment and social media—let’s be real, they were typing with emojis and LOLing before most of us even knew how to use predictive text.

The latest thing teens seem to be obsessed with? Filming and sharing YouTube videos depicting their morning routines. High profile vlogger Michelle Phan‘s morning routine video went viral last year, and now these clips are everywhere—just type “morning routine” into YouTube or Google and you’ll be amazed at how pervasive it is.

YouTube star Meg Deangelis’ morning routine video goes on for nine minutes, and has accrued a whopping 2.2 million views in a matter of months. The teen sensation posts under the name MayBaby, and in her video she shares how she starts her day with millions of followers with a bright, chirpy, and impressively professional video.

Throughout the clip Deangelis talks to the camera, cooks breakfast with bright and colorful kitchen utensils, logs onto her neon laptop and throws on her hot pink headphones, dances a little (because doesn’t everyone dance in the morning?), cuddles with her teddy bears, showers, throws on an outfit (more hot pink), and gets driven to school. Welcome to the weird world of “morning routine” videos on YouTube.

Bethany Mota is another morning routine-sharer, with one video in this vein having attracted 8.5 million views. Similar to Deangelis, Mota is bright and energetic, and takes her followers through pretty much every mundane activity in her morning.

Mota captioned the video: “Hiiii my cuties! Thanks for watching my video 🙂 I just wanted to remind you all that I love you.. like A LOT.. like SOO MUCH”

The most popular morning routine videos are all professionally cut and edited, and follow the same formula: Pretty teenage girl, a huge colorful bed, cooking breakfast, bright pastel or fluorescent colored everything, sweet talking to the camera, cute illustrations over the video, a detailed makeup routine, and a fun outfit.

Doubting that people could really be that into this? Followers of them are quite literally obsessed with these clips, and the popular videos have upwards of 10,000 comments, mostly from fans praising the YouTubers for being “pretty” and “perfect.” If anyone dares to post a negative comment, or point out that waking up with lipstick on is kind of unrealistic, fans are quick to fiercely defend the video’s star.

Watching these cute cheerleader types get ready in the morning might seem bizarre, but we can totally see the appeal for a teenage girl. Watching pretty girls with seemingly perfect lives start their perfect mornings is aspirational, seems grown-up, and is kind of like a teenager’s version of playing house. Not to mention, we’re living in an era where nothing is private anymore—even the type of shower cap we wear in the morning.