A Morning Pick-Me-Up

Elettra Wiedemann is hooking you up with the most fashionable meal out there. Her pop-up restaurant, called GOODNESS, is right across the street from Lincoln Center and hosts a range of celebrity chefs. Check out their website for more details on their New York City availability and their movement throughout Paris, Milan and London Fashion Weeks.
The legendary publishing house Cond Nast is opening a college. We can’t even begin to imagine what is going to go on there … but we’re certainly ready to find out!
Here’s what’s left of the legendary Missoni for Target collaboration:
Andrej Pejic models for Chris Benz.
Leonardo Dicaprio in October 2011 issue ofGQ. You’re welcome.
Photo:Elettra Wiedemann by Matthew Carasella