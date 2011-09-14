A Morning Pick-Me-Up

Elettra Wiedemann is hooking you up with the most fashionable meal out there. Her pop-up restaurant, called GOODNESS, is right across the street from Lincoln Center and hosts a range of celebrity chefs. Check out their website for more details on their New York City availability and their movement throughout Paris, Milan and London Fashion Weeks.

[Via Goodness Badness]

The legendary publishing house Cond Nast is opening a college. We can’t even begin to imagine what is going to go on there … but we’re certainly ready to find out!

[Via Telegraph]

Here’s what’s left of the legendary Missoni for Target collaboration:

[Via Fashionista]

Andrej Pejic models for Chris Benz.

[Via Refinery 29]

Leonardo Dicaprio in October 2011 issue ofGQ. You’re welcome.

[Via GQ]

Photo:Elettra Wiedemann by Matthew Carasella