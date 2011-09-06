Morning Buzz: Fashion Week News and Speculations

We’re one day away from the official start date of NYFW, and before you get scrambling to all of your last-minute preparations, sit back, take a sip of your latte, and enjoy the latest inside information on the big week:

Apparently, NYFW at Lincoln Center rakes in about $41 million annually for the city. Take that, haters.

Designers give WWD a sneak peek into their inspirations for the upcoming Spring 2012 shows.

The Cut is dead on with their speculations as towhich shows fashion week first-timer celebs should go to this season. Emma Stone at Rodarte? Genius. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled…

Another day, another round up leading to fashion week. See what Gucci Westman, Joseph Altuzarra and Eddie Borgo have done to prepare themselves for the big event.

Refinery 29 put together a list of the most famous designer junkies. Maybe the pressures of being a fashion designer are too much to handle…

