Morning Buzz: Updates From The Fashion Week(end)

Alexander Wang throws a frat party, Carine Roitfeld inspires rounds of karaoke at the fte to celebrate her collaboration with Barneys.

[Via Elle]

Oh, did we mention Valentino sang at Carine’s party? Check out the video:

[Via The Gloss]

The most fashionable cupcake you’ll ever eat.

[Via Refinery 29]

The fashion community pays its respects to the memory of September 11th during Fashion Week events.

[Via ABC News]

Terry Richardson andJessica Stam shot a commercial for Mercedes-Benz. Watch a sneak peek of the collaboration and learn about the duo’s obsession with food.

[Via Stylelist]

Here at StyleCaster we’ve been busy all weekend going to shows and snapping pics to share with you, our lovely stylistas. Check out our first 2 Fashion Week Diaries, mine andTruc Nguyen‘s, our wonderful Market Editor.