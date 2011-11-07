StyleCaster
Share

Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

What's hot
StyleCaster

Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Jessica Rubin
by

An Occupy Wall Street protester leaked Lupe Fiasco‘s private contact information, despite the fact that the singer has been an ardent supporter of the movement.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Smugglers used Manolo Blahnik shoes as vehicles for drug trafficking. Each drug-filled shoe was worth approximately $70,000!

[Via NY Post]

Hayden Panettiere got more than she bargained for when a man ran across the stage of theMTV Europe Music Awards right in front of her, totally naked.

[Via Gawker]

Here’s everything you need to help you get your next jewelry fix.

[Via Telegraph]

An extremely ambitious couple got married while they were running the New York City Marathon.

[Via Jezebel]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share