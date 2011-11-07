Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

An Occupy Wall Street protester leaked Lupe Fiasco‘s private contact information, despite the fact that the singer has been an ardent supporter of the movement.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Smugglers used Manolo Blahnik shoes as vehicles for drug trafficking. Each drug-filled shoe was worth approximately $70,000!

[Via NY Post]

Hayden Panettiere got more than she bargained for when a man ran across the stage of theMTV Europe Music Awards right in front of her, totally naked.

[Via Gawker]

Here’s everything you need to help you get your next jewelry fix.

[Via Telegraph]

An extremely ambitious couple got married while they were running the New York City Marathon.

[Via Jezebel]