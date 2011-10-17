Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Marc Jacobs‘ potential move to Dior gets the stamp of approval from Carine Roitfeld.
[Via Vogue UK]
The Rugby World Cup is transformed into a celebratory fashion show. We’re listening …
[Via Elle]
Check out Lady Gaga serenading Bill Clinton.
[Via Style.com]
Never-before-seen pics of our fave blonde vixen Marilyn Monroe. Crutches and all.
[Via Styleite]
The Real Housewives of New Jersey hash it out. On national television. It’s like a car accident: we just can’t look away.
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]