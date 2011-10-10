StyleCaster
Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Jessica Rubin
Next year’s fashion month still hangs in the balance, as Milan remains steadfast in their decision to schedule their fashion week so it conflicts with New York and London.

[Via Vogue UK]

What are your thoughts on wind bonnets?

[Via Refinery 29]

Jennifer Hudson stood up Michael Jackson!

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

The world as we know it has come to an abrupt end. Tyra Banks is now a New York Times bestselling author.

[Via The Cut]

Our fave models play 20 questions during their fittings for the Rodarte show.

[Via Styleite]

