Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Beyonc is (still) the hottest mom-to-be around. Check out this pic of her walking the runway during London Fashion Week after her show.

[Via Fashionista]

Looks like the Missoni for Target debacle is spawning some horror stories for the digital age.

[Via Racked]

Lindsay Lohan is apparently distressed by the level of media attention she received during New York Fashion Week. May we call BS?

[Via toofab]

Pippa Middleton made her first fashion mistake, the world is shocked that she is human.

[Via Glamour]

In case you needed another reason to love Ellen DeGeneres, here’s a clip of her coaching David Beckham through an undercover operation.

[Via YouTube]