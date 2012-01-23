StyleCaster
Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Jessica Rubin
by

Did the Giants win? Did the Giants win?!? Oh wait, we can’t hear you since our ears are still ringing from Steven Tyler‘s god-awful wailing during the Patriots/Ravens game. [Via The Hollywood Reporter]

Here’s a look at the worst clothes born from months of political turmoil. [Via Jezebel]

Were you yearning for an in-depth guide to bridal fashion? Well, here you go. And it seems nothing is off limits. [Via The New York Times]

Despite the controversy surrounding the end of his life, a community mourns the death of Joe Paterno. [Via MSNBC]

What kind of house would you live in if you were a member of the ber rich? Here’s a look at Tom Brady and Gisele‘s new love nest. [Via Huffington Post]


