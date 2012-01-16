Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Prada is pulling out all the stops this year, including having a host of A-list celebs walk in their men’s show. [Via The New York Times]

Jason Sudeikis gave Ricky Gervais a taste of his own medicine in this clip from Saturday Night Live. We think we like the realGervais more. [Via Daily Mail]

Here’s a weird clip of an animated film starring Charlie Sheen and Hilary Duff that no one cared about. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Bet you can’t guess who picked out Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s dress last night? Actually, things make a lot more sense now … [Via US Magazine]

Pajamas are now considered pretty offensive items of clothing in Louisiana. Confused? So are we. [Via Jezebel]