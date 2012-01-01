Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Cathy Horyn breaks down the year in fashion. We feel sorry for anyone/thing that makes it on her “over” list. [Via The NY Times]

It looks like Siri is tired of living for the amusement of others. She mouthed off to a 12 year-old-boy, much to his mother’s horror and our amusement. [Via Jezebel]

After their controversial and dramatic break-up, are Chris Brown and Rihanna sending each other loving tweets? [Via LA Times Blog]

Elle and Dakota Fanning share many things, including their closets. But it seems like there’s a little bit of sibling rivalry involved. [Via Grazia]

Justin Bieber takes on The Beatles. We’re pretty impressed. Check out the video! [Via Hollywood Life]