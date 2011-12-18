StyleCaster
Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Jessica Rubin
by

Is it irony or just plain fun to stick some of the world’s most beautiful models in an ice cream parlor, dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton?

[Via Racked]

Do you have a cool talent? Well, you probably still can’t top this guy. Check out this week’s most impressive video!

[Via 5 Min]

Has social media ruined the thrill of a high school reunion?

[Via NY Times]

Why is Wisconsin limiting women’s access to cancer screenings? Because Planned Parenthood is the devil, that’s why.

[Via Jezebel]

Backstreet Boys’ A.J. McLean tied the knot! How involved was he in planning the wedding?

[Via People]

