Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Apparently X-Factor fans take themselves a little too seriously. After voting off contestant Drew Ryniewicz, Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger have been receiving death threats!
[Via TMZ]
Hilary Duff may be married to a hockey player, but she’s definitely not planning on allowing the sport to become a family tradition.
[Via Just Jared]
Here’s everything you need to know when purchasing your Christmas tree.
[Via Telegraph]
Vogue Italia takes down a photo of Karlie Kloss. Can you guess which one?
[Via Racked]
Have a little extra money to throw around this season? Well, fear not. These Chanel cotton balls are just the thing for you.
[Via Jezebel]
Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.