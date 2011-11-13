Morning Buzz: Updates From The Weekend

Ryan Gosling turned 31. This birthday collage will make your day.

[Via Nylon blog]

Dakota and Elle Fanning stun in their W Magazine December editorial.

[Via Fashion Gone Rogue]

A huge change for Jimmy Choo is imminent: Tamara Mellon, who founded the brand 15 years ago, is preparing to leave the company.

[Via Telegraph]

Gisele vamps it up for the cameras in these over-the-top jewelry advertisements.

[Via Daily Mail]

The hilarious Emma Stone hosted SNL this past weekend and discussed crying to Adele‘s “Someone Like You.”

[Via Jezebel]

Photo courtesy ofBFA/SIPA.