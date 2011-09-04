Morning Buzz: A Labor Day Weekend Recap

As you enjoy the end of your Labor Day weekend, we thought we’d give you a little light reading to entertain you while you lounge. So, here you go:

Rachel Zoe talks with FabSugar and confirms that little Sky is the luckiest kid in fashion, with a MA-JOR footwear collection. Shoe hoarders take note.

Thanks to Krispy Kreme and Glamour Magazine, your guilty pleasure can be just as fashionable as your London Fashion Week ensemble.

Peter Som shares a Fashion Week Mad Lib.

Fashion industry heavyweights share their secrets for getting through Fashion Week without unraveling.

DuringMilan, New York, Los Angeles, and London FNOs you can score exclusive Miu Miu purses that are absolutely adorable and oh-so tempting. (Hint, one of them is fur.)

