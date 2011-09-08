The Morning Buzz: Five Things You Missed Yesterday

Justin Bieber was the special guest at Dolce and Gabbana. We can still hear the screams. [Vogue]

Victoria Beckham is bringing her new baby girl Harper to her first New York Fashion Week. Better break out that designer onesie. [Pop Sugar]

Doutzen Kroes looked cra-mazing in Stella McCartney at the Missoni for Target launch. Wouldn’t expect anything less. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

Richard Chai models sporting multi-colored kissers. Do or Don’t? [The Cut]

Mario Testino shot Charlotte Casiraghi for Vogue Paris and what do you know…gorgeous. [Who What Wear]