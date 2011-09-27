The Morning Buzz: Five Things You Missed Yesterday

The Scoop NYC warehouse sale begins today at 9 am. Comfy shoes and a battering ram might be necessary. [via StyleCaster]

Apparently, the Jolie-Pitt children are buddies with the Stefani-Rossdale kids. We wonder what they all do when they hang out together. [via Jezebel]

Jordin Sparks is now dating Jason Derulo. Do you think he starts every conversation they have by singing “JASON DERULO!” ? [via People]

Red wine does not lower blood pressure, as experts previously thought. Our guess is this discovery will not affect how much is consumed AT ALL. [via NYDaily News]

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her recent nude photo scandal. [via CNN]