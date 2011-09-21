The Morning Buzz: Five Things You Missed Yesterday

Zach Galifianakis is designing a handbag for charity. We hope it’s a satchel, like what Indiana Jones carries. [via Fashion Week News]

Harper’s Bazaar will now only have ten issues per year by combining June and July and also December and January. Those issues better be HUGE. [via WWD]

Zooey Deschanel, keeper of all the adorableness, makes for great TV. We aren’t surprised. [via Vulture]

Teen bride Courtney Stodden has signed on to a reality show, depicting her life married to a man old enough to be her father. Gross. [via Radar]

The IHOP on 14th street in the East Village is getting a bouncer. If you want pancakes, just say our name at the door. [via NYPost]