Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Nicki Minaj is making dreams come true, one misguided child at a time.
[Via Fashionista]
Check out modelSojourner Morrell’s battered foot after a grueling fashion month.
[Via The Cut]
Kate Moss isn’t just a pretty face. Girl can make a serious gravy.
[Via Vogue UK]
Urban Outfitters is in legal trouble due to apparel that bears the Navajo name. The word is, in fact, trademarked by the Navajo Nation. Oops.
[Via Telegraph]
As many of you may now, Blackberry was down for the count today. Check out the twitter response on Tweet Beat.
[Via Jezebel]