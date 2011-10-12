Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Kanye tries to be “one with the people” at the Occupy Wall Street protests in a $355 Givenchy shirt. Oops?
[Via Fashionista]
Rumors are buzzing that Beyonc is wearing a fake baby bump. Don’t worry Bey, we still love you!
[Via Daily Mail]
Steel Magnolias is being re-adapted for a TV film on the Lifetime network. Hmmm …
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
Rihanna Wears Opening Ceremony on the cover of her new album!
[Via Racked]
And to conclude, in weird things that happened today, amidst failing economies and unstable governments the EU focuses on a pressing matter: the dangers of balloons. A new safety directive advises that children under 8 should not blow up balloons. Greece who?
[Via Jezebel]