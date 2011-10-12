Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Kanye tries to be “one with the people” at the Occupy Wall Street protests in a $355 Givenchy shirt. Oops?

[Via Fashionista]

Rumors are buzzing that Beyonc is wearing a fake baby bump. Don’t worry Bey, we still love you!

[Via Daily Mail]

Steel Magnolias is being re-adapted for a TV film on the Lifetime network. Hmmm …

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Rihanna Wears Opening Ceremony on the cover of her new album!

[Via Racked]

And to conclude, in weird things that happened today, amidst failing economies and unstable governments the EU focuses on a pressing matter: the dangers of balloons. A new safety directive advises that children under 8 should not blow up balloons. Greece who?

[Via Jezebel]