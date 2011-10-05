Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Model Lindsey Wixson gorges on pasta in photos for Terry Richardson. Twice.

[Via Fashionista]

Joe Zee and Seth Plattner do their part for the “It Gets Better” videos. Watch their contributions to the inspiring campaign.

[Via Racked]

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi take cute to a new level. Peep this pic of their closet and prepare to “awwww.”

[Via Refinery 29]

In case you need another reason to be jealous of Carine Roitfeld, here’s a picture of her in next season’s Givenchy skirt, only one day after the show.

[Via The Cut]

RIP Blake and Leo. It was beautiful while it lasted.

[Via Just Jared]

Photo courtesy of Fashionista.