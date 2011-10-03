Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Scott Schuman, blogger superstar via The Sartorialist, shares the secrets to his success, including amazing ad campaigns and a best selling book.

[Via The Business of Fashion]

Olivia Palermo, former reality TV star and fashion darling, is set to launch her fashion blog, oliviapalermo.com (duh) this week. Yes, it’s another blog, but considering her fame within the industry, we’re sure she’ll have something new to offer.

[Via Meets Obsession]

Go behind the scenes with Chris Benz and find out what inspires him and how he manages it all.

[Via StyleLikeU]

The $34,000 alligator backpack, designed by the Olsen twins for their line The Row, is sold out. No commentary necessary.

[Via Styleite]

Amanda Knox is a free woman thanks to the Italian jury that overturned her conviction. Considering there was no evidence against her, we’re all glad to see justice served.

[Via CNN]

Photo courtesy of Fashionista.