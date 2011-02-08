Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Pre-Fashion Week Rituals From Top Industry Insiders:
Must-have tips for dealing with the upcoming chaos and excitement of Fashion Week, from designers, publicists, models and more!
Kelly Wearstler: My Ultimate Girl Crush Gets a Fashion Line:
The much beloved interior and home accessories designer will soon have a wearable collection.
6 Valentine’s Day Activities, 6 Perfect Looks:
Don’t know what you’re going to wear for Valentine’s Day? Well, we do!
Party With Patricia Field for Valentine’s Day:
Ever wanted to hang out in costume with Patricia Field? Here’s your chance!
Fashion Week Stockholm Style: The Full Story:
Here’s a snapshot at Stockholm’s Fashion Week for those of you who are dying to get there (like myself).