Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

The Balenciaga show in Paris turns dangerous as benches break and fashion royalty is forced to stand. The horror!
[Via Telegraph]
Bloggers are displaying their monetary savviness by hiring agents and forcing advertisers to pay up.
[Via The Cut]
Anna Dello Russo directs a fashion film for Armani. It’s surprisingly toned down, considering ADR’s reputation for embracing the eccentric.
[Via AdR]
ASOS, one of our favorite online shopping spots, is selling a verion of Kate Winslet‘s ‘Miracle Dress’ by Stella McCartney.
[Via Racked]
In Twitter news, the Real Housewives of New Jersey are still ridiculous.
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
