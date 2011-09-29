Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

The Balenciaga show in Paris turns dangerous as benches break and fashion royalty is forced to stand. The horror!

[Via Telegraph]

Bloggers are displaying their monetary savviness by hiring agents and forcing advertisers to pay up.

[Via The Cut]

Anna Dello Russo directs a fashion film for Armani. It’s surprisingly toned down, considering ADR’s reputation for embracing the eccentric.

[Via AdR]

ASOS, one of our favorite online shopping spots, is selling a verion of Kate Winslet‘s ‘Miracle Dress’ by Stella McCartney.

[Via Racked]

In Twitter news, the Real Housewives of New Jersey are still ridiculous.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Image via Racked.