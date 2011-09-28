Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist doesn’t think Tavi is that big of a deal. Amen brother.
[Via The Talks]
JC Penny just dug their grave a little deeper. This new ad is their most recent step on the journey towards setting feminism back 50 years.
[Via Racked]
More pictures from the upcoming Versace for H&M collaboration.
[Via Fashionista]
Did you think Reebok’s toning shoes were too good to be true? Well, you were right.
[Via Telegraph]
Lara Stone’s husband David Walliams was hospitalized after a charity swim across the Thames. No good deed goes unpunished, right?
[Via Vogue UK]