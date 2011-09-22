Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

People called Lara Stone ugly and it hurt her feelings. Sister, you’re a gorgeous, famous supermodel. For some reason we just don’t feel all that bad for you.

[GQ]

Here’s a convenient slideshow of all the new covetable clothes and kicks hitting the internet this week.

[Fashionologie]

Take a peek at the extended Girl With The Dragon Tattoo trailer.

[Jezebel]

Anna Wintour signed Hamish Bowles up to audition for The X Factor. Yes, you read this correctly.

[Telegraph]

For all you LA kids, Greylin is having a sample sale! October 6-8 you can score designer duds for dangerously low prices. $20-$30 dresses anyone? Check it out at2812 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007. For those of us stranded on the east coast or elsewhere, let us know what you snag!

[Greylin]

Image courtesy of Telegraph.