Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Tavi graces the cover of L’Officiel dressed in 100% Chanel but maintains that she’s a “normal” teenager.

[Via Fashionista]

Our favorite snap shots from London Fashion Week. Hint: all photo subjects are of the canine variety.

[Via Racked]

Pamela Love is giving you a little more incentive to buy Dossier. With every copy you get a set of tattoos designed by Love and her favorite artists.

[Via Refinery 29]

Gisele gets out of a speeding ticket thanks to her gawd-given assets.

[Via The Cut]

Heidi Klum’s legendary gams are insured, but even for models not all limbs are created equal.

[Via Vogue UK]