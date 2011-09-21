Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Tavi graces the cover of L’Officiel dressed in 100% Chanel but maintains that she’s a “normal” teenager.
[Via Fashionista]
Our favorite snap shots from London Fashion Week. Hint: all photo subjects are of the canine variety.
[Via Racked]
Pamela Love is giving you a little more incentive to buy Dossier. With every copy you get a set of tattoos designed by Love and her favorite artists.
[Via Refinery 29]
Gisele gets out of a speeding ticket thanks to her gawd-given assets.
[Via The Cut]
Heidi Klum’s legendary gams are insured, but even for models not all limbs are created equal.
[Via Vogue UK]